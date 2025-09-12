MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $85,075,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after acquiring an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 262,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,240. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4%

WSM opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

