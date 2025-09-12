MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in General Motors Company $GM

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

