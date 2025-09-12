MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $301,000 in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 24,315.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

