MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $297,000 in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.67 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

