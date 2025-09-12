MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $635.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average is $465.05. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.65 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

