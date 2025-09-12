MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

