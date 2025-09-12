Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 5074476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAZE. Wedbush began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

