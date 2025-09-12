Martine Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.55, for a total value of $3,188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,811.50. The trade was a 98.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $404.84 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,186,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,678,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

