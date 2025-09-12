Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Insider Sells C$1,189,754.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total transaction of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position.
Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Lundin Gold stock opened at C$92.22 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$28.43 and a 12-month high of C$97.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.82.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Veritas downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$58.95.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
