Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Insider Sells C$1,189,754.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total transaction of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position.

Sheila Margaret Colman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$92.22 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$28.43 and a 12-month high of C$97.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.82.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Veritas downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$58.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.