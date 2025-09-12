Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Dennis Matheis acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 665,443 shares in the company, valued at $678,751.86. This represents a 17.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 71,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

