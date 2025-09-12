Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

LMT stock opened at $470.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

