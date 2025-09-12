Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70,055 shares.

Kestrel Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

