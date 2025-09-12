Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70,055 shares.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kestrel Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.