Kenneth Hahn Sells 29,636 Shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Hahn sold 29,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $354,742.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,942.59. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

