Kanen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Outdoor Holding Company $POWW

Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,778,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Outdoor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outdoor by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Outdoor Stock Up 6.0%

POWW stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Outdoor Holding Company has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

