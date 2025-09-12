JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.89 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.69). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,718,397 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,787.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.79.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

(Get Free Report)

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.