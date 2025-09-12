Joseph Konowiecki Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,127,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,159,833. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

