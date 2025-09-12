Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.93% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $44,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,072,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $43.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

