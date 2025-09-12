Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 283.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $33,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

