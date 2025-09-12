Jan Malcolm Sells 700 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.29, for a total value of $280,203.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,150.80. This represents a 57.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $404.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $436.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

