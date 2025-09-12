James Niewiara Sells 900 Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP James Niewiara sold 900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.16, for a total transaction of $429,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,860.72. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $490.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

