iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Plum Street Advisors LLC

Plum Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.48 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

