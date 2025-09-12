iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Compass Financial Services Inc

Compass Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchbrook Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 535,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.