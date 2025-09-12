iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN Position Decreased by Plum Street Advisors LLC

Plum Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Plum Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $224.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,037.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.39.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

