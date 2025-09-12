iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB is Fortitude Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fortitude Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fortitude Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IMCB opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.