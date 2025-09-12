iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 963.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $33.49 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

