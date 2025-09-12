iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 705,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

