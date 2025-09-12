Invst LLC Acquires 5,414 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 914.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

