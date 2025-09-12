Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $240.46 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $240.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

