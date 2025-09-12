International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329,881 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $217,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

