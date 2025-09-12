Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

