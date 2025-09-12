Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 524.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

