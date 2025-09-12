Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 8,412 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.52.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $115.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.