Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 503,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

EWBC opened at $109.27 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

