Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 230,380 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,380 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.