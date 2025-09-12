Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,234 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

