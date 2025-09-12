Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,074,120. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $34,304,947. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $751.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $364.60 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

