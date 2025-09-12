Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,005.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

