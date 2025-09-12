Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $187,528,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,671 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,830,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 722,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 26,284.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Masimo Stock Up 0.3%

MASI stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.03 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

