Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 179.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

