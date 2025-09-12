Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matson worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Matson by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

MATX opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

