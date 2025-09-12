Intapp, Inc. $INTA Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $120,796.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $124,062.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 879,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,760,341.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTA stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.17, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

