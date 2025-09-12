Insider Selling: TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Siim Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$2,802,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,792. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$55.30 and a 1-year high of C$72.53. The company has a market cap of C$74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a C$75.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.