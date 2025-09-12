Insider Selling: TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Siim Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$2,802,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,792. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$55.30 and a 1-year high of C$72.53. The company has a market cap of C$74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
