Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 3,142 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $53,194.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,289 shares in the company, valued at $15,038,732.77. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mary Powell sold 1,809 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $28,509.84.

On Monday, July 7th, Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20.

Shares of RUN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 268,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

