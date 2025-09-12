Insider Selling: Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) CFO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) CFO Darryl Delwo sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,950. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sky Quarry Price Performance

SKYQ opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. Sky Quarry Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Quarry had a negative return on equity of 147.63% and a negative net margin of 71.27%.The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Quarry

About Sky Quarry

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Quarry stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sky Quarry Inc. ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sky Quarry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.