Insider Selling: iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$447,000.00.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$155.94 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$103.99 and a 12-month high of C$156.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$145.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.88.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

