Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Insider Sells 5,438 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,438 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.56, for a total value of C$177,061.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,644.48. The trade was a 45.91% decrease in their position.

TSE ELD opened at C$38.27 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.10.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

