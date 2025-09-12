Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Insider Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,519,760. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Laufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $425,350.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $159.32 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $168.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.79 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 606,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 710.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 623,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,894,000 after buying an additional 546,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

