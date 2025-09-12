Insider Selling: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $161,476.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,099.92. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CorVel by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CorVel by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CorVel by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

