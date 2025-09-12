Insider Selling: B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Sells C$235,945.70 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 44,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$235,945.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned -1,405 shares in the company, valued at C($7,516.75). This trade represents a 103.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.70.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

