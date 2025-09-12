Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Insider Acquires 3,389 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) insider Thomas Murphy bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,973.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,973.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Thomas Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 269 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,309.13.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 200 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.48.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 17 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345.51.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 150 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,878.31.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$82.42 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$74.56 and a 52 week high of C$91.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.