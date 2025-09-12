Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Insider Acquires 3,389 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) insider Thomas Murphy bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,973.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,973.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.
Thomas Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 269 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,309.13.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 200 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.48.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 17 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345.51.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 150 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,878.31.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$82.42 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$74.56 and a 52 week high of C$91.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.67.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
